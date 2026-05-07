Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Heading to injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said Thursday that Anthony (wrist) will be placed on the 10-day injured list, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Anthony hasn't played since suffering a sprained right wrist in Monday's game versus the Tigers. The injury hasn't gotten worse, but Anthony wasn't going to be able to play for at least a few more days, and the Red Sox didn't want to continue playing a man short. He will have a chance to be activated when first eligible late next week, though that possibility should become clearer over the next few days. Masataka Yoshida will continue to get increased reps at designated hitter while Anthony is shelved.
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