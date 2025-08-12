default-cbs-image
Anthony went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's loss against the Astros.

Anthony belted the third home run of his young career in the eighth inning, though the Red Sox ultimately couldn't complete the comeback and pull out a victory. The rookie has been outstanding and only improving as the season progresses, batting .345/.463/.527 with eight RBI over his past 15 games.

