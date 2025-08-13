Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Huge game in blowout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anthony went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a stolen base and three additional runs scored during Tuesday's 14-1 win over the Astros.
Anthony walked four times Tuesday, setting a career high in the category and matching the most walks in a game by any hitter in MLB this season. He punished the Astros on one of the few pitches they threw him in the zone, lifting a solo homer in the eighth inning off Colton Gordon. Anthony has gone yard in back-to-back games and has a five-game hit streak. He's 7-for-19 (.368) during that five-game stretch.
