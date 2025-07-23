Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Idle for series finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anthony is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
After starting in each of Boston's last seven games, the left-handed-hitting Anthony will retreat to the bench while the Phillies send southpaw Jesus Luzardo to the hill for the series finale. Boston will use Masataka Yoshida at the designated-hitter spot and will roll out a starting outfield of Rob Refsnyder, Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu from left to right.
