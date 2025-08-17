Anthony went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-5 win over Miami.

Anthony scored multiple runs for the fourth time in the last five games, crossing the plate on 10 occasions while posting a .500 OBP during that stretch. In 55 career games in the majors, Anthony has reached base 94 times. Since the 2000 season, the only two American League players to reach base more often in their first 55 games are Ichiro Suzuki (104 times in 2001) and Yordan Alvarez (100 in 2019).