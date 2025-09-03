The Red Sox placed Anthony (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora relayed that Anthony would be shut down after an MRI confirmed he sustained a left oblique strain in Tuesday's 11-7 win over the Guardians, so the 21-year-old's placement on the IL was merely a formality. Though Anthony is without an official timeline for a return, Cora noted that oblique strains typically entail a 4-to-6-week recovery period, so the expectation is that the young outfielder will be out for the rest of the regular season. Boston will hope to get Anthony back for the playoffs if it should earn its way into the postseason, but the Red Sox may need to advance to the ALDS or ALCS for the rookie to have made a full recovery from the oblique strain and have a shot at contributing. With Anthony on the shelf, Ceddanne Rafaela will likely move back to center field on a full-time basis, and Rob Refsnyder and Nate Eaton could be tasked with filling in at the corner-outfield spot opposite Jarren Duran until Wilyer Abreu (calf) is back from the IL.