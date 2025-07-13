Anthony went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Saturday's 1-0 win over Tampa Bay.

Anthony extended a hit streak to eight consecutive starts in the fourth inning, when he legged out a double on a ball hit to right field at an exit velocity of 103.4 mph. The put him in position to score the game's only run. He'd been held out of Friday's game but returned Saturday. With Masataka Yoshida back on the roster and most likely starting at DH, Boston's crowded outfield mix could change on a daily basis. On Saturday, Ceddanne Rafaela moved from center field to second base to accommodate lineup presences for Anthony, Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu. Meanwhile, Anthony continued an impressive adjustment to MLB pitching. After batting .114 over his first 15 games in the majors, he's hit safely in 13 of 14 starts, posting a .379/.438/.534 slash line with seven extra-base hits, eight RBI and 13 runs scored during that stretch.