Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Anthony (oblique) will be placed on the injured list later Wednesday and is in line for an extended absence, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. "He has an oblique strain," Cora said. "Timetable, we don't know...Usually takes from 4-to-6 weeks."

After departing Tuesday's 11-7 win over the Guardians with what the Red Sox termed as left oblique tightness, the standout rookie appears likely to miss the rest of the regular season with an MRI on Wednesday confirming a strain. Whether Anthony is able to return for the postseason will depend on how deep into October the Red Sox are able to advance should they clinch a playoff spot, as well as how quickly the 21-year-old is cleared to resume baseball activities. The loss of Anthony will likely result in Ceddanne Rafaela moving back to center field on a full-time basis, allowing Romy Gonzalez and David Hamilton to receive most of the reps at second base. Before suffering the oblique injury, Anthony had established himself as a franchise building block, slashing .292/.396/.463 with eight home runs, four stolen bases, 48 runs and 32 RBI through his first 303 big-league plate appearances.