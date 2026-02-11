Red Sox manager Alex Cora "seems to be leaning toward" batting Anthony leadoff against right-handers, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Jarren Duran was Boston's primary leadoff man for most of the 2025 season, but Anthony took over the spot in August and posted a 1.003 OPS in 27 starts there before an oblique strain ended his season. Anthony is fully healthy now and appears poised to return to the top of the batting order versus righties. The left-handed hitter should remain in the lineup most days against southpaws but will likely hit lower in the order. Duran is likely to open the season batting third versus righties.