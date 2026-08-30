Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said after Saturday's 9-2 loss to the Yankees that both Anthony (finger) and Trevor Story (sports hernia) will likely be reinstated from the injured list Sunday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Anthony and Story are both joining the Red Sox in the Bronx ahead of Sunday's series finale. There are corresponding moves that need to be made, but it looks like Boston is getting significant upgrades right before the calendar turns to September for the final weeks of the regular season. Once cleared to return, Anthony figures to see the majority of his playing time as the Red Sox's designated hitter in the absence of Masataka Yoshida (hamstring), though Anthony should also see a few reps in the outfield.