Anthony (illness) is likely to begin the season at Triple-A Worcester, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The Red Sox are expected to have an opening in right field with Wilyer Abreu slated to miss at least the first week or so of the season with a gastrointestinal issue. However, Anthony is coming back from an illness of his own, one which resulted in him losing about 10 pounds. The top prospect has resumed workouts, but it's not clear when he'll be ready to return to game action. Anthony has a good chance to become a regular for the Red Sox at some point this season, but he'll need to wait a while.