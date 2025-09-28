Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Anthony (oblique) will continue workouts at the team's complex in Florida during the upcoming week, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Anthony won't be part of the Red Sox's roster for the wild-card round of the playoffs, but if he responds well to his upcoming workouts in Florida, he could be activated at some point later in the postseason if the team advances. Before landing on the injured list Sept. 3 due to a left oblique strain, Anthony hit .292 with eight home runs and four stolen bases over his first 71 big-league games.