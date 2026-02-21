Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Anthony will serve as the Red Sox's main leadoff hitter to begin the regular season, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Anthony took over as the Red Sox's leadoff man midway through the 2025 campaign, and he'll officially remain at the top of the order in 2026 after posting a .396 OBP in 71 big-league contests last season. The 21-year-old outfielder made three appearances as a leadoff hitter against southpaws last year, but it's unclear if the Red Sox plan to drop him further down the order when faced with a lefty-on-lefty matchup.