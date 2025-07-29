Anthony went 2-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Twins.

Anthony, who made a second consecutive start as the leadoff batter, has reached base safely six times in nine plate appearances atop the order. Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed prior to Monday's contest that Anthony will serve as the leadoff hitter going forward. The rookie sports a .398 on-base percentage and 14.8 BB% over 41 games at the major-league level in 2025.