Red Sox's Roman Anthony: On base four times
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anthony batted leadoff and went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 3-0 victory over the Reds.
None of Anthony's three hits made a difference, but his ABS challenge in the top of the ninth inning turned a potential inning-ending strikeout into a walk. Two batters later, the Red Sox plated two insurance runs. Anthony is expected to bat leadoff this season and could be among the league leaders in plate appearances.
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