Anthony will be removed from Boston's wild-card series roster after an MRI showed an aggravation of his previous right hand injury, as well as multiple new strains, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Anthony was injured on a check-swing and had to be removed from Tuesday's Game 1 loss to the Yankees. He drove back to Boston after the contest for imaging, which revealed the bad news. Anthony is now ineligible to play before the ALCS, and there's a good chance he is done for the rest of the postseason, regardless of how far the Red Sox advance. Manager Chad Tracy said that Anthony Seigler and Curtis Mead (hand) are the top candidates to take Anthony's spot on the roster.