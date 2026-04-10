Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Out of Boston's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anthony is absent from the lineup for Friday's game in St. Louis.
Anthony is slashing only .217/.308/.348 in the early going and has also had throwing issues on days he's played the outfield. He'll begin Friday's contest on the bench while Jarren Duran handles left field and Masataka Yoshida occupies the designated hitter slot.
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