Anthony, who batted leadoff for his first time in the majors, opened the game for Boston by getting hit by a pitch and scoring its first run. He later knocked in a run with a triple and scored on Alex Bregman's home run during the Red Sox's three-run, game-winning rally in the fifth inning. The triple was his first since being called up to Boston.