Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Promotion to majors official
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox selected Anthony's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Monday.
Anthony will start in right field and bat fifth Monday against the Rays in what will be his major-league debut. The top prospect finally earned his long-awaited promotion after slashing a robust .288/.423/.491 with 10 home runs and a 56:51 K:BB over 58 games this season with Worcester. Anthony will see most of his playing time in right field while Wilyer Abreu (oblique) is out.
More News
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Headed to big leagues•
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Sends loud message he's ready•
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: More walks than Ks in May•
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Dealing with foot injury•
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Back in outfield at Triple-A•