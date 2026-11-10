Anthony (finger) will be re-evaluated in a couple weeks, at which point he's likely to begin a range-of-motion and strengthening program, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Anthony is still working his way back from a torn ligament in his right ring finger, an injury he first suffered in May before aggravating in September. The current expectation is that Anthony does not need surgery to repair the injury, though it's possible that changes if he doesn't progress as hoped. Anthony collected a .245/.339/.396 batting line with five home runs in 55 contests for the Red Sox in 2026.