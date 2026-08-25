Anthony (finger) said Tuesday that he could be ready to return from the 60-day injured list Friday against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

It's unclear whether the Red Sox share the same sentiment, but Anthony does appear to be nearing the end of his rehab assignment. The outfielder gone 3-for-11 with one home run and a 2:4 BB:K over his first four rehab contests with Double-A Portland and is moving his rehab to Triple-A Worcester this week. Anthony has been sidelined since early May with a partially torn tendon in his right ring finger.