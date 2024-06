Anthony went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Sunday in Double-A Portland's 10-5 win over Reading.

Per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic, Anthony was back in the lineup Sunday after missing Portland's previous three games while recovering from an elbow injury that stemmed from being hit by a pitch Wednesday. The 20-year-old outfielder had returned from a rib injury earlier this month and is now slashing a robust .414/.485/.931 through his first eight games of June.