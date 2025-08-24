Anthony started in right field and went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 12-1 win over the Yankees.

Anthony was back in the outfield after a one-game stint as the designated hitter Friday due to not feeling 100 percent, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. Other than Friday's three-strikeout night, Anthony's first taste of the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry in New York has gone well. The Red Sox have won the first three games, with Anthony providing a two-run home run Thursday to seal that win.