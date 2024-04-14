Anthony went 3-for-7 with a walk, a double, two home runs and two additional runs scored across both ends of Saturday's doubleheader for Double-A Portland.

The 19-year-old prospect was introduced to Double-A late last season, slashing .343/.477/.543 over 44 plate appearances, and made efforts during the offseason to improve himself. Anthony worked on his body, adding 20 pounds to make a bigger impact this season, per Ben Weinrib of MLB.com. "Now that I've had that experience and had an offseason to work and put some size on and get stronger, I feel like at whatever level I'm at ... just that feeling of knowing that I belong and can hang with this type of competition," Anthony said. He's slashing .333/.385/.708 with five extra-base hits, four RBI and six runs through the season's first six games.