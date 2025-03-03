Anthony was scratched from Monday's lineup versus the Orioles due to illness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
The top prospect should be ready to roll in a day or two. Anthony is competing for a spot on Boston's Opening Day roster and has looked good so far at the plate this spring, going 4-for-13 with a double and a 1:4 K:BB in six contests.
