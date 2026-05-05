X-rays on Anthony's right wrist returned negative, but he'll fly to Boston on Tuesday morning to see a hand specialist, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

This appears to be a precautionary measure by the club to ensure Anthony avoided a significant injury. Boston is scheduled to play two more games in Detroit, so the 21-year-old will presumably miss the remainder of the series, with the hope that he'll be back in the starting lineup Thursday against Tampa Bay. Masatake Yoshida will be a candidate to see more at-bats in Anthony's absence.