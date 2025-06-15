Anthony is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox envision the left-handed-hitting Anthony developing into a full-time player over the long haul, but he may have to serve as a strong-side platoon bat until he proves that he's mastered right-handed pitching. Anthony will hit the bench for the second straight game while the Yankees send another southpaw (Max Fried) to the hill, paving the way for Rob Refsnyder to get a start in right field.