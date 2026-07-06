Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Slated to see hand specialist

Anthony (finger) will visit Dr. Gary Lourie, a hand specialist, during the coming week, Chad Finn of the Boston Globe reports.

Anthony is headed to Boston's spring-training facility in Fort Myers, Fla., to continue his injury rehabilitation, and that also puts him close to Dr. Lourie, who is based in Atlanta, Ga. Red Sox manager Chad Tracy stated Sunday that the visit to the hand doctor and Anthony's time in Florida is "for peace of mind" and to get the slugger to "a spot where he can focus each day on just pounding away at getting that hand healthy." Anthony has yet to resume a hitting program nine weeks after suffering a partially torn ligament in his right ring finger while taking a swing, and there remains no clear timeline for his return.