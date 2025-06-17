Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Slugs first big-league homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anthony went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday in a 2-0 win over Seattle.
Anthony provided all the offense the Red Sox would need with his 391-foot solo blast in the first inning. The long ball was the first of Anthony's career and just his second hit of any type. Anthony has gone a meager 2-for-21 through seven games, though he's managed to squeeze out a productive four RBI during that span.
More News
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Sitting against southpaw again•
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Beginning on bench Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Starts against southpaw•
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Notches first MLB hit•
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Plates run in big-league debut•
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Promotion to majors official•