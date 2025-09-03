Anthony has a "high probability" of landing on the 10-day injured list after suffering an oblique injury in Tuesday's 11-7 win over the Guardians, sources tell Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.

Anthony was sent for an MRI on Wednesday, and though the Red Sox are still waiting for the results, the team seems resigned to putting the rookie outfielder on the IL. Anthony will be eligible for activation Sept. 13, but his chances of being ready by that date will depend on the severity of the injury. Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela will handle two outfield spots while Anthony is out, with Rob Refsnyder and Masataka Yoshida in the mix for the third spot, at least until Anthony and/or Wilyer Abreu (calf) return. Nick Sogard is expected to be called up from Triple-A Worcester to take Anthony's spot on the active roster, though Kristian Campbell could eventually get another look in the majors.