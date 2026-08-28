Anthony (finger) was spotted Friday at Polar Park with Triple-A Worcester, Tommy Cassell of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports.

The Red Sox had left open the possibility that Anthony could be activated from the 60-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the Yankees. However, Anthony's presence at Worcester suggests he will continue his rehab assignment for at least one more day. The Red Sox begin a homestand Monday, so perhaps the club is targeting that day for Anthony's return to the active roster. Out since early May with a partially torn tendon in his right ring finger, Anthony is 7-for-23 with two home runs in his first seven rehab contests.