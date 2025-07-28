Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Will stick in leadoff spot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that he plans to keep Anthony in the leadoff spot moving forward, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Anthony is making his second straight start in the leadoff spot in Monday's game against the Twins, and it appears he will stick at the top of the batting order indefinitely. Former leadoff man Jarren Duran is batting third for the second day in a row Monday.
