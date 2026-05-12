Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Yet to resume baseball activities
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anthony (wrist) has yet to resume baseball activities, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
The next box Anthony needs to check off is showing he's able to have full grip strength when he grips a bat. That seems to suggest he's not close to returning, though the Red Sox indicated Tuesday that Anthony's right wrist sprain is improving. Masataka Yoshida will continue to serve as the team's primary designated hitter while Anthony recuperates.
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