Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Back in short side of platoon
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Gonzalez appeared to briefly displace Abraham Toro on the depth chart at first base about a week ago, and even though Toro has since been outrighted to Triple-A Worcester, the Red Sox's recent signing of Nathaniel Lowe appears to have prevented Gonzalez from settling into an everyday role. The 28-year-old will hit the bench for the Red Sox's third straight matchup versus a righty starter (Tomoyuki Sugano) and looks as though he'll be limited to the short side of a platoon with Lowe for the foreseeable future.
