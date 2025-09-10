Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Out of lineup with knee issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzalez (knee) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
David Hamilton will occupy the keystone in the series finale in Sacramento after Gonzalez was removed in the second inning of Tuesday's 6-0 win due to left knee soreness. Gonzalez -- who went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and two RBI prior to his departure -- is considered day-to-day, with manager Alex Cora noting that he's not overly worried about the infielder's injury, per Cotillo. With a team off day on tap Thursday, Gonzalez will essentially benefit from two days of rest before potentially returning to the lineup Friday against the Yankees.
More News
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Dealing with sore knee•
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Lifted early Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Taking seat Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Getting regular playing time•
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Drawing fourth straight start•
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Logs three hits in loss•