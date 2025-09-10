Gonzalez (knee) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

David Hamilton will occupy the keystone in the series finale in Sacramento after Gonzalez was removed in the second inning of Tuesday's 6-0 win due to left knee soreness. Gonzalez -- who went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and two RBI prior to his departure -- is considered day-to-day, with manager Alex Cora noting that he's not overly worried about the infielder's injury, per Cotillo. With a team off day on tap Thursday, Gonzalez will essentially benefit from two days of rest before potentially returning to the lineup Friday against the Yankees.