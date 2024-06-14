Gonzalez (hamstring) served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI for Triple-A Worcester on Thursday.
Gonzalez made his first appearance while on a rehab assignment and played five innings. Per Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe, Gonzalez is expected to start at first base Friday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Rehab assignment starting Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Rehab stint pushed back•
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Tracking toward brief IL stint•
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Lands on IL with hamstring strain•
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Triples, drives in three•