Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday.
Gonzalez was claimed off waivers by the Red Sox this offseason and was competing for a utility role this spring. However, he struck out 27.8 percent of the time with only a .670 OPS across 36 plate appearances and will now be set to begin the regular season in the minors.
More News
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Looks healthy in spring training•
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Changes Sox from White to Red•
-
White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Loses 40-man roster spot•
-
White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Heads to IL with sore shoulder•