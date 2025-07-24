Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 9-7 extra-innings win over Philadelphia.

It was the first career grand slam for Gonzalez, who amassed a season-high four RBI as well. Despite Wednesday's eruption, the 28-year-old infielder should remain on the weak side of a platoon with the switch-hitting Abraham Toro at first base going forward. Gonzalez owns a 1.078 OPS over 82 at-bats versus left-handers as opposed to a .658 OPS across 76 at-bats against righties this year.