The Red Sox recalled Hernandez from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.
He'll serve as the backup catcher behind Connor Wong, who will receive his first start of the season Tuesday against the Blue Jays after top backstop Christian Vazquez (illness) joined Kevin Plawecki (illness) on the COVID-19-related injured list earlier in the day. As Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe notes, both Vazquez and Plawecki are vaccinated, so the Red Sox will hope that at least one of the two is able to clear the MLB's testing protocols in fairly quick fashion. Whenever one of Vazquez or Plawecki is back in action, Hernandez will likely be sent back to Worcester.
