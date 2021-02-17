The Red Sox acquired Hernandez and infielder Nick Sogard from the Rays on Wednesday in exchange for pitchers Jeffrey Springs and Chris Mazza, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Though he has yet to play above the High-A level, Hernandez, 23, was included in the Rays' 60-man roster pool in 2020 and was believed to factor into the Rays' long-term catching plans. The Rays' decision to move on from him while getting back two fringe MLB pitchers seemingly implies otherwise, but Hernandez should still have a decent outlook in Boston. Since Christian Vazquez is under club control through at least 2022 and should remain the Red Sox's No. 1 catcher, look for Hernandez to spend most of the upcoming campaign at Double-A Portland or Triple-A Worcester, where he'll be able to play on a regular basis. Through his first three seasons in the professional ranks, Hernandez has slashed .287/.333/.459 with 35 home runs and a 19-for-25 success rate on stolen-base attempts.