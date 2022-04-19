Hernandez will be promoted from Triple-A Worcester to Boston ahead of Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox called up catcher Connor Wong on Monday to replace Kevin Plawecki (illness), who was placed on the COVID-19 injury list, so the news that Hernandez is heading to Boston set off speculation about more positive test results. The Red Sox are expected to provide an update at some point Tuesday. Hernandez, 24, is batting .143 (4-for-28) over seven games for the WooSox. He crushed 16 home runs over 99 games in 2021 between Double-A Portland and Worcester.