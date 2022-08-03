Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

The 24-year-old was promoted Monday after the Red Sox shipped off Christian Vazquez, but the team acquired Reese McGuire from the White Sox on Tuesday. Hernandez didn't make his big-league debut during his day with the team and will return to Worcester, where he has a .279/.302/.462 slash line in 74 games this year.

