Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
The 24-year-old backstop is hitting .279/.302/.462 with 10 home runs, 60 strikeouts and 10 walks in 74 games at Triple-A. Boston just traded away Christian Vazquez and traded for Reese McGuire, so Hernandez may only be up as a short-term backup behind Kevin Plawecki as they wait for McGuire to join the team.
