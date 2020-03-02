Red Sox's Roniel Raudes: Working back from surgery
Raudes threw in an intrasquad game Monday, his first game action of any kind since undergoing Tommy John surgery, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
The procedure kept Raudes out of action for the entirety of the 2019 season. In 357 career innings as a professional prior to undergoing the surgery, the 22-year-old recorded a 3.76 ERA and a 20.9 percent strikeout rate.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pirates could shock with SP upside
The Pirates as a source of real sleeper upside for starting pitchers? Big changes make them...
-
Top Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...