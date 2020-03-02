Raudes threw in an intrasquad game Monday, his first game action of any kind since undergoing Tommy John surgery, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The procedure kept Raudes out of action for the entirety of the 2019 season. In 357 career innings as a professional prior to undergoing the surgery, the 22-year-old recorded a 3.76 ERA and a 20.9 percent strikeout rate.