The White Sox traded Hernandez to the Red Sox on Tuesday in exchange for Chris Murphy, Chris Henrique of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Hernandez spent the entire 2025 season with the White Sox's Single-A affiliate, where he slashed .251/.344/.336 over 355 plate appearances. He could receive a bump up to High-A upon joining the Red Sox's farm system, but the 21-year-old backstop doesn't appear to be on the verge of making his MLB debut anytime soon.