Red Sox's Rusney Castillo: Gets spring invite from Red Sox
Castillo has been invited to the Red Sox's major-league camp this spring, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Castillo will get a look during spring after spending the entire 2017 campaign with Triple-A Pawtucket. He hit a respectable .314/.350/.507 with 15 homers and 14 stolen bases in 87 games for the PawSox, but still didn't receive a September callup because he would have pushed Boston over the luxury tax threshold last season. Castillo's strong 2017 season offers some hope moving forward, though even if he breaks camp with the Red Sox in 2018, he won't be more than the team's right-handed reserve outfielder.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rusney Castillo: Healthy again•
-
Red Sox's Rusney Castillo: Bound for 7-day DL•
-
Red Sox's Rusney Castillo: Leaves game with groin injury•
-
Red Sox's Rusney Castillo: Back in action at Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Rusney Castillo: Day-to-day after HBP•
-
Red Sox's Rusney Castillo: Reassigned to minor league camp•
-
There's only one Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is a one-of-a-kind player, and we'll treat him like that in your Fantasy lea...
-
Cole throws a wrench in Astros rotation
Gerrit Cole is a big get for the Astros, but for a team already loaded with pitching, you have...
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...