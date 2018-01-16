Red Sox's Rusney Castillo: Gets spring invite from Red Sox

Castillo has been invited to the Red Sox's major-league camp this spring, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Castillo will get a look during spring after spending the entire 2017 campaign with Triple-A Pawtucket. He hit a respectable .314/.350/.507 with 15 homers and 14 stolen bases in 87 games for the PawSox, but still didn't receive a September callup because he would have pushed Boston over the luxury tax threshold last season. Castillo's strong 2017 season offers some hope moving forward, though even if he breaks camp with the Red Sox in 2018, he won't be more than the team's right-handed reserve outfielder.