Red Sox's Rusney Castillo: Healthy again
Castillo (groin) will start in right field Sunday in Triple-A Pawtucket's game against Syracuse.
Castillo made his season debut for Pawtucket in Saturday's doubleheader, playing both ends and finishing 1-for-6 with a walk and a run scored. His ability to play on back-to-back days suggests he's moved past the groin injury that sidelined him for a portion of Boston's Grapefruit League slate.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rusney Castillo: Shipped to minors•
-
Red Sox's Rusney Castillo: Dealing with minor groin issue•
-
Red Sox's Rusney Castillo: Playing well at Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Rusney Castillo: Gets spring invite from Red Sox•
-
Red Sox's Rusney Castillo: Healthy again•
-
Red Sox's Rusney Castillo: Bound for 7-day DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...