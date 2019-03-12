Red Sox's Rusney Castillo: Shipped to minors
The Red Sox assigned Castillo (groin) to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
The Red Sox abandoned hope of getting any kind of value from Castillo long ago and are simply waiting for his seven-year, $72.5 million contract to come off the books at the conclusion of the 2020 season. Castillo, who was limited to one Grapefruit League appearance due to the groin injury, will report to Triple-A Pawtucket once healthy and will likely remain with the affiliate for the entire campaign.
