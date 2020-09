Brasier allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless eighth inning to earn his ninth hold in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Marlins.

Quietly, Brasier has emerged as a go-to setup man for Boston manager Ron Roenicke. He's allowed just one run with 21:7 K:BB ratio over his last 15 appearances, spanning 16 innings. The eighth-inning role was supposed to be handled by Josh Taylor (shoulder) and/or Darwinzon Hernandez (shoulder).