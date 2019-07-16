Brasier was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Brasier hasn't been able to get the job done for the Red Sox this season out of the bullpen, accruing a 4.24 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 36 punchouts over 40.1 innings. He's also blown three save opportunities over that stretch. Darwinzon Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

